Looking Forward With Hope And Some Apprehension: 2 Young Voters On America Under Biden

Erianna Jiles is a Black college student from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Will Carter is a white Republican who lives and works in Athens, Georgia. They both reflect on the tumultuous last year and what they would like to see happen in the Biden administration.

Their essays were produced by YR Media, a national network of diverse young journalists and artists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.