© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mom And Pop Landlords Want Relief, Not More Eviction Moratoriums

Published January 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
A "for rent" sign hangs in a window in Utica, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A "for rent" sign hangs in a window in Utica, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden extended the federal eviction moratorium until March 31 on his very first day in office. Housing activists applaud these federal efforts to help renters, but smaller landlords who rely on rental income say measures provide little to no relief.

Here & Now checks back in with landlord and real estate agent Ayat Nieves of Buffalo, New York, about the relief measures he would like to see enacted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now