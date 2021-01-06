With 'The Great Gatsby' In Public Domain, Artists Riff On Classic Story

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" is now in the public domain, which means artists are free to riff on it. Yesterday, we heard from a novelist who wrote a backstory for the narrator and a growing online chorus wants a "Muppets" version of "Gatsby." One writer suggested Kermit as Gatsby, Miss Piggy as Daisy and Fozzie Bear as Tom. Surely, Statler and Waldorf could appreciate that.

