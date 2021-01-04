Candidates In Georgia Runoff Election Make Final Arguments

It’s the final countdown to a pair of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party will control the chamber. The election on Jan. 5 comes after a stunning call President Trump made over the weekend, asking Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn the results of November’s presidential election.

