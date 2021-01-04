© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Candidates In Georgia Runoff Election Make Final Arguments

Published January 4, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST

It’s the final countdown to a pair of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party will control the chamber. The election on Jan. 5 comes after a stunning call President Trump made over the weekend, asking Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn the results of November’s presidential election.

WABE’s Emil Moffatt joins host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

