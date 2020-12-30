One of the most prominent stories this year was the massive protest movement against police brutality and racism that was ignited after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley looks at the year in policing with Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization of law enforcement officials and others dedicated to improving the professionalism of policing.

