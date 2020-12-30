© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Year In Policing

Published December 30, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST
A protester confronts Boston Police with hands in the air in front of Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
One of the most prominent stories this year was the massive protest movement against police brutality and racism that was ignited after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley looks at the year in policing with Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization of law enforcement officials and others dedicated to improving the professionalism of policing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

