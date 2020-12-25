© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Where Do Things Stand With The $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill?

By Tamara Keith
Published December 25, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Congress approved a bipartisan budget agreement shortly before sunrise.
Congress approved a bipartisan budget agreement shortly before sunrise.

The fate of the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed this week remains unclear. President Trump wants Congress to increase aid payments, which Democrats support. Republicans, though, do not.

Copyright 2020 NPR

Tags

NewsMorning EditionCOVID-19 reliefTop Stories
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith