Improvements start at Loop 1604-US Highway 90, west of San Antonio

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started construction on the U.S. 90 Expansion project in West Bexar County.

The 7.6 miles on U.S. 90 project, from Loop 410 to SH 211, aims to enhance safety, curb congestion and improve connectivity.

According to a TxDOT news release, major improvements include:



Expanding the U.S. 90 main lanes from a four-lane divided highway to a six-lane expressway with continuous frontage roads



A new flyover ramp connecting westbound U.S. 90 to northbound Loop 1604



Upgrading intersections at Loop 1604, Montgomery Road and Hunt Lane



Constructing turnaround bridges at SH 211, Loop 1604 and Montgomery Road



Installing a roundabout at Ray Ellison Boulevard/Hunt Lane



Building sidewalks, auxiliary lanes and shoulders



"The U.S. 90 Expansion is more than a construction project. It’s an investment in San Antonio’s future," said TxDOT San Antonio District Engineer Charles Benavidez, P.E. "By enhancing safety and cutting commute times, we’re creating a safer and more connected transportation network that will improve quality of life for generations to come."

TxDOT reports that by 2045, traffic will double to an estimated 150,000 drivers traveling through the corridor each day.

The $473 million US 90 Expansion project will be done in two phases.

Phase I improvements to US 90, between I-410 and Loop 1604, began this year and is expected be completed by 2030. Phase II improvements to US 90, between Loop 1604 to SH 211, is expected to begin in 2027 and be completed by 2031.