Look at new cars with no sales pressure at the SA Auto Show

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Dozens of new vehicles can be seen during the 2026 San Antonio Auto Show at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls through Sunday.

Pamela Crail, president of the San Antonio Automobile Dealers Association, said the show is a very convenient way for auto buffs or potential car buyers to browse vehicles without any sales pressure.

"The beauty of an auto show is being able to see a lot of different brands under one roof and not having to go from dealership to dealership," she said. "It's a non-selling show, so you can come down and look at all the cars, check out the insides, see what they look like, how they feel to sit in them and not have any sales pressure."

For drivers fed up with high gas prices and the environmentally conscious alike, all-electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid gas-electric vehicles are on display. Crail said hybrids still lead all EVs in the current sales market.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio A Toyota all-electric bZ on display at the auto show

"EVs are growing. I think that hybrids right now are in more demand than EVs." she said. "It seems like a natural progression to go from a regular combustion engine to a hybrid and then maybe to an EV. But hybrids are big right now."

Crail said EV's have grown more affordable in recent years, and their driving range on one charge has increased. The Electric Vehicle Association reports the average range on a single charge is 283 miles. The association reports an owner of an electric vehicle in Texas can save nearly $1,200 dollars a year in fuel and maintenance costs.

Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book, reports the average cost of an EV is about $55,000, or $5,000 more than the "all new vehicles" average.

San Antonio-made Tundra pickup at the auto show

There are also plenty of vehicles to see that are loaded with driver-assist technologies, but Crail said self-driving vehicles are headed for mainstream consumers.

"They're already here. Waymo's here," she said. "As far as the mainstream, sure. I mean some of the cars are getting really close to that now."

Cox Automotive predicts it will be the early 2030s before truly autonomous vehicles hit the market.

The vehicles on display at the auto show include the San Antonio-built Toyota Tundra pickup, the 4th-bestselling pickup in the U.S. year-to-date in 2026, according to automotive sales figures. The Ford F-150 ranks number one in year-to-date sales. The mid-sized Toyota Tacoma ranks second. Toyota reported earlier this year it is moving Tacoma production back to San Antonio from Mexico.

Visitors can also see a $750,000 bright yellow Porsche and 10 local vehicles chosen as the top 10 rides in the Alamo City during the Park & Chill event held on Houston Street. A vintage pickup greets visitors at the main entrance.

A $750,000 Porsche is among the vehicles on display at the auto show.

There's also a car care clinic for women called "Heels on Wheels," scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.

The show's hours are 2 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free for children 5 and under. It's $6 for children 6 to 10 and $18 for adults. There are military and senior ticket discounts. Tickets can be purchased at www.saautoshow.com. Parking is free.