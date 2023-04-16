-
Pianist Yuja Wang debuts a hot new concerto by her friend and composer Teddy Abrams on a new album, 'The American Project.' TPR's Nathan Cone reviews the disc.
Hear the powerhouse pianist barrel through a rambunctious bonbon written for her by Michael Tilson Thomas.
Hear one of today's most charismatic pianists perform music with deep psychological — and physical — dimensions by Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.
The 26-year-old classically trained pianist tackles Rachmaninov's dense and intimidating "Concerto No. 3" in a new recording. The musician says she hears a connection between the challenging piece and improvisations from the late Art Tatum.
By the time she was 18, Wang had carved out a niche as a performer to call when older big-name pianists couldn't make it to their engagements. But now, at 22, she's headlining a project of her own: Her debut CD, Sonatas and Etudes, has been nominated for a Grammy.