The reason Waco has become a must-visit for surfers from around the world, is a surf park with state-of-the-art artificial waves. It can make 120 waves an hour and costs surfers about $10 a ride.
Surfing often gives off an endless summer, meditative, chill vibe. But at the Olympics, athletes have to focus on skills, tricks and points, and, of course, looking for the perfect wave.
Honolulu's Bishop Museum is hosting an exhibition on the history and culture of surfing, from Polynesian, African, and South American predecessors to the home of modern board surfing in Hawaii.
Brown, who died Sunday at the age of 80, revolutionized how the world viewed the sport with The Endless Summer. But first, he had to struggle to get his beloved movie seen.
The maker of sporting apparel and gear announced that it had entered into a plan to reduce its debt by more than $500 million.
His innovations helped thousands of people enjoy life on and in the water. Alter helped perfect a foam-core surfboard in the 1950s. Then he designed an iconic catamaran.
Del Mar, Calif., is one of the most popular surfing spots in Southern California. And Sunday it went to the dogs, with the seventh annual dog surfing competition. Hundreds of canines and their owners paddled out, and then the dogs rode the surfboards back to the shore.