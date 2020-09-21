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Thousands of drivers who use Hausman Road as a shortcut from Loop 1604 to I-10 are starting to see some progress on one of the most-heavily traveled…
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It’s pretty much just an overgrown and forbidding area on the Southside -- the space beneath the I-35 overpass between Theo and Malone -- but here your…
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Underneath heavily-traveled Interstate 35 at Theo and Malone, in an unexpected place for art, six spherical chandeliers bathe the ground, concrete columns…
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The city has concluded work on a project it started ten months ago to address drainage on Old Highway 90 along Westwood Village Creek. Many other projects…
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The city is starting a three-year project along Woodlawn Lake Park to address flooding and create safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists.The Woodlawn…