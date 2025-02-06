Bexar County commissioners approve plans for Valero Texas Open

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners approved plans this week for the upcoming Valero Texas Open at The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

The Oaks Course is part of the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa.

The event from March 31 to April 6 attracts some of the world's best golfers who compete for a $9.5 million purse. The winner receives $1.7 million.

The open is more than a century old and last year raised $24 million for more than 400 charities.

The open's executive director—Larson Segerdahl—told commissioners the tournament puts San Antonio on a global stage.

"We set all sorts of records last year with attendance, with revenue, TV ratings. This event is also broadcast internationally, domestically on NBC, but internationally to more than a billion homes worldwide and more than 24 languages across the globe."

Last year's open was won by Akshay Bhatia.

Open officials said those committed to play include four of the top twelve players in the world, including number four Collin Morikawa, number six Ludvig Aberg, number 11 Tommy Fleetwood, and number 12 Patrick Cantlay.

Tickets are now on sale for the open at www.ValeroTexasOpen.com.

The open is described as the sixth-oldest professional tournament in golf in the world, the third oldest on the PGA Tour, and the longest held in the same city.

Past champions include legends Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Hale Irwin, and Lee Trevino.