Nirenberg declares victory over incumbent Sakai in Democratic primary for Bexar County judge

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg held an early lead over incumbent Peter Sakai in the Democratic primary for Bexar County judge as initial returns came in Tuesday night.

As of 8:27 p.m., with early voting totals reported, Nirenberg had 62% of the vote compared with Sakai’s 38%, according to results from the Bexar County Elections Department.

The race pits two prominent local Democrats against each other for one of the most powerful elected positions in county government. The Bexar County judge presides over the Commissioners Court, which oversees county operations and budgets.

Nirenberg served as San Antonio’s mayor from 2017 until last year and previously served on the city council. Sakai, a longtime judge and former prosecutor, was elected Bexar County judge in 2022.

On the Republican side, Patrick Von Dohlen ran unopposed for the GOP nomination.