It was the day before Valentine’s Day, and in the intimate setting of Coates Chapel at the UT Southwest campus (formerly Southwest School of Art), members of Orchestra San Antonio presented a beautiful concert, “Songs of Longing,” as part of their Chamber Connexions series.

The program includes music by Manuel de Falla, Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert, and many more passionate sounds, all performed by mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, guitarist Isaac Bustos, and cellist Mihai Marica.

Writing in the program, the artists shared the theme of the concert thusly:

Longing is not one feeling. It can be tenderness, grief, obsession, or homesickness. This program moves in three chapters: songs rooted in folk traditions, a wordless middle where the feeling turns inward, and a final return to voice, shaped by distance and loss.

Enjoy this special performance, captured live in San Antonio, by clicking the audio player at the top of this page.

PROGRAM:

