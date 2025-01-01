TPR's Science Friday Benefit

Join Doctors Donna and Ian Thompson, Jr. for an evening celebrating the power of science and the journalism that brings it to life.

On October 30 at Club Giraud, a distinguished panel including Larry Schlesinger, M.D. and Patrick Sun, Ph.D. and moderated by Ian Thompson, Jr. M.D., will explore how scientific discovery shapes our community.

This benefit supports Texas Public Radio's year-long broadcast of Science Friday.

Our goal is to raise $20,000, with a suggested gift of $500 or more.

Every contribution helps keep trusted science journalism on the air and secures the future of Science Friday in South Texas. Thank you for giving generously!