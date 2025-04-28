© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Regeneration, super strength, stolen powers: Meet sea creatures inspiring research

By Regina G. Barber,
Berly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM CDT
TARIK TINAZAY/Getty Images
Some sea slugs can steal the abilities of other animals after eating them. Biologist Drew Harvell thinks this "super power" could be harnessed by researchers one day to make transplantation surgeries in humans more effective.

From starfish and sea slugs to jellyfish and sponges, the ocean's invertebrates are some of the most ancient and diverse critters on Earth. And so are their superpowers, as marine biologist Drew Harvell calls them. In her new book, The Ocean's Menagerie, she chronicles the amazing abilities of some of these spineless creatures and showcases how they've inspired our science and medicine.

Want to hear more stories about underwater marvels? Email us and let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez.

