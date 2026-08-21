Ragweed season arrives in San Antonio, with peak expected in mid-September

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San Antonio area residents should prepare themselves for heavy ragweed pollen counts in the weeks ahead after a rainy July followed by a sunny August.

Ragweed plants are expected to grow tall and dense this season, which arrives locally in late August and continues through mid-November. The season peaks in mid-September, when pollen counts are typically highest in the early morning hours.

Dr. John Freiler, founder of Premier Allergy of Texas at Alamo Ranch, said there are a couple of easy do-it-yourself ways to reduce the risk of a ragweed allergy attack, involving symptoms like a scratchy throat, watery eyes, a runny nose, and sneezing, and coughing.

"Really limit outdoor time from the late morning through the afternoon because that's when pollen counts tend to be their highest," he said. "And, if you're outdoors for a period of time, when you come in, change your clothes, shower, just rinse it off."

When it comes to allergies of any kind, Freiler said washing pollen off yourself is a good start. He said water is your friend, when it comes to allergies.

Freiler said residents should monitor local media for days when pollen counts are high and, if possible, spend those days indoors.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Tiny ragweed, like this tiny one in West Bexar County, can grow 3 to 10 feet tall and spew a lot of pollen into the air.

If avoiding ragweed pollen by staying indoors does not control symptoms, Freiler said many over-the-counter allergy products can provide relief. But he said there are three major signs that it’s time to see an allergist.

"If symptoms aren't controlled by over-the-counter medications," he said is one of those signs. "Also, when symptoms are significantly impacting sleep, work or school performance," he said is another sign. " And then, when we have asthma symptoms. If the allergies are aggravating the asthma with wheezing, shortness of breath, cough," he said of yet another sign.

Freiler said an allergist can also help patients who are simply tired of facing the same allergy attacks year after year with a couple of allergy immunotherapy approaches. He said that involves shots or drops for those looking for long-term solutions.

Ragweed pollen has yet to show up in big numbers in San Antonio, so here's your chance to stock up on some over-the-counter meds now before those pollens spike. Only mold, weed, and grass pollen counts were showing in light and moderate amounts in the second to last week of August in San Antonio.