H-E-B issues voluntary recall on baby formula powder due to high vitamin D levels

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:33 PM CDT
Courtesy photo
/
H-E-B Newsroom

H-E-B issued a voluntary recall of premium infant formula after the formula was flagged for having high vitamin D levels.

The grocery chain's Premium Infant Formula with Milk-Based Powder with Iron was flagged by the manufacturer, to have high vitamin D levels.

In a statement, the grocer said the manufacturer Perrigo Company, noticed that three lots within one batch, or 16,500 cans, were above the maximum levels permitted.

"For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications," the statement said.

The recalled formula was shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and CVS stories in Texas, Florida, California, and nine other states.

If infants experience symptoms from using the product, the statement explained, contact a health care professional and notify the FDA.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio