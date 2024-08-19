H-E-B issues voluntary recall on baby formula powder due to high vitamin D levels

H-E-B issued a voluntary recall of premium infant formula after the formula was flagged for having high vitamin D levels.

The grocery chain's Premium Infant Formula with Milk-Based Powder with Iron was flagged by the manufacturer, to have high vitamin D levels.

In a statement, the grocer said the manufacturer Perrigo Company, noticed that three lots within one batch, or 16,500 cans, were above the maximum levels permitted.

"For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications," the statement said.

The recalled formula was shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and CVS stories in Texas, Florida, California, and nine other states.

If infants experience symptoms from using the product, the statement explained, contact a health care professional and notify the FDA.