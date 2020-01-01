Rowan Moore Gerety
Rowan Moore Gerety joined KAZU as a news reporter in 2012. In addition to his reports on KAZU, Rowan is a regular contributor to Marketplace. He has written for the Atlantic, Slate, Foreign Policy, Guernica, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Common, among others, and produced radio stories for All Things Considered, Living on Earth, and the California Report. He served as the launch editor for the African Makers series on Medium, a collection of writing about creativity in business and social welfare around Africa. He studied anthropology at Columbia University, was a 2011-2012 Fulbright Scholar in Mozambique, a 2013 International Reporting Project (IRP) fellow in Nigeria, and received a 2013 Jon Davidoff scholarship at the Wesleyan Writers Conference.
-
One month after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students around the country walked out of school in a call for action against school shootings.
-
One science teacher in Miami knows how sea-level rise could affect her students' lives when they are her age. She is determined to teach them to take that seriously, with optimism.
-
New details about what happened inside the club were made public. A law enforcement agency has released records of what dispatchers heard from deputies on the scene and 911 callers trapped inside.
-
Emergency announcements in Spanish don't get broadcast as much as ones in English. Efforts to use social media to inform people about evacuations aren't helpful to those without Internet access.
-
Three firefighters in Washington state died while battling wildfires Wednesday. Scores of wildfires are burning throughout the western U.S. and nearly 30,000 firefighters are involved.
-
Farmers across the West are making do with less water than they are used to. But the problem isn't just lack of rainfall and snowpack. Outdated irrigation systems have led to crop losses and conflict among farmers.
-
In Washington state, a community coalition is bringing homeowners, businesses and government together to figure out how best to use what little money there is to protect the land from destruction.
-
County jails that send inmates far away to serve short-term sentences can be a cost-saver to local governments. But it could have major consequences when prisoners are released.