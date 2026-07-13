Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk, covering Congress. She's previously reported and produced NPR's political coverage at the White House, on the campaign trail, and for the NPR Politics Podcast. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. Sprunt got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She graduated from American University in Washington, D.C.
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Republicans made inroads with Latino voters in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley in 2024. Democrats are hoping backlash to Trump's immigration agenda can help them win back votes -- and the House.
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Republicans made gains with Latino voters last cycle. But concerns about the economy and frustration over the administration's immigration enforcement efforts are eroding that support.
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Anti-Muslim rhetoric has become increasingly common on the campaign trail at a moment when many Republicans are eager to shift attention away from the economy.
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Pennsylvania Democrats — voters and elected officials alike — say they're at their wit's end with Sen. John Fetterman, who recently appeared in a video at the GOP's midterm convention.
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GOP ads around the country for state and federal campaigns have featured themes on combating "Radical Islam" and "Sharia law," and warning of "Islamic movements" taking root.
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U.S. support for Israel has been a central issue in Democratic primary contests this year. That has put a spotlight on the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC and the strength of its political influence.
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The Senate narrowly confirmed former Trump personal attorney Todd Blanche as U.S. Attorney General, a major win for the president's approach to keeping the Justice Department close to the White House.
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Lawmakers, foreign leaders and President Trump gathered Tuesday for the first of two days of funeral services for the late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
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The former West Virginia senator was a lifelong Democrat before deciding to register as an independent two years ago. He now wants to create similar pathways for other politicians in both parties.
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Over the course of his three decades in Congress, Lindsey Graham was a major influence on Capitol Hill and throughout the world as one of the most vocal advocates for U.S. military might.