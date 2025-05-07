Paul Flahive
-
Tens of millions of dollars have been donated for Texas flood relief. But families wait for help, as the Texas GOP decided to prioritize redistricting and Democrats decamped to block votes.
-
Residents say Kerr County's use of mass alerts was sporadic and inconsistent as floods hit. Local officials have not answered questions about when and how they utilized the system in place since 2009.
-
We have a report on Camp Mystic, a Christian camp hit by the deadly floods in Texas. Several girls attending the camp remain unaccounted for.
-
Faulty DNA tests being used in criminal cases in Texas could impact about 700 cases. Under some circumstances, these tests were incorrectly coming back as insufficient DNA to test.
-
Faulty DNA tests being used in criminal cases in Texas could impact more than 1,000 cases. Under some circumstances, these tests were incorrectly coming back as insufficient DNA to test.