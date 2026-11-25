Updated November 25, 2026 at 10:05 AM CST

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant who became a symbol of the pitfalls of President Trump's mass deportation campaign, has voluntarily left the U.S. after a legal battle that spanned nearly two years. He landed in Spain Wednesday morning.

Abrego Garcia, who was arrested in 2025, mistakenly deported to El Salvador, and then brought back to the U.S., left for Spain on Tuesday, according to his lawyers and Trump administration officials.

He arrived in Madrid's international airport, Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas Airport. There was no indication that he entered the country under any formal agreement with Spanish authorities.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for Abrego Garcia, said he "left the United States a free man."

"The government wanted to deport him in shackles on an ICE Air flight to Liberia. Instead, he departed on a commercial aircraft, to a country that he chose, and able to move freely around the world," Sandoval-Moshenberg told NPR.

He called the move "a temporary departure" and said that Abrego Garcia, whose wife and child are U.S. citizens, has many options to return to the U.S.

"We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," he added.

He said his client expressed joy and relief to no longer feel threatened by the Trump administration.

" He has been locked up behind bars or on very restrictive electronic GPS ankle monitoring for just shy of two years now," he said. "As of yesterday afternoon, he's a free man."

On Tuesday night, DHS wrote on X that Abrego Garcia "will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States." His attorney, however, feels confident that it can be option.

" Kilmar Abrego Garcia is going to outlast Donald Trump, and he'll be back in the United States as a lawful permanent resident," Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Sandoval-Moshenberg said Abrego Garcia will choose where "to settle in the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration."

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who played a leading role in championing Abrego Garcia's case, released a statement saying he "is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man, unharmed and with dignity."

Trump administration hails Abrego Garcia's "self-deportation"

Abrego Garcia's case became a flashpoint for Trump's mass deportation campaign. It raised serious questions about due process, third-country deportations and to what extent this administration is sending people to countries where they may face threats.

Before Tuesday's move, Abrego Garcia and the Trump administration had been at an impasse about where he should go.

Abrego Garcia said he'd be willing to move to Costa Rica if the government allowed it. According to his attorneys, Costa Rica offered him refugee status. But the administration did not support that plan and instead sought to deport him to Liberia. That attempt was ultimately blocked by the courts.

The Trump administration hailed Abrego Garcia's departure late Tuesday.

"We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain," Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on X. He accused Abrego Garcia of being a gang member and a human trafficker, without evidence.

The legal battle

Abrego Garcia has been living in the U.S. for over a decade. In 2019, an immigration judge ruled that he could not be deported to his home country of El Salvador, after he made the argument that he would be tortured or persecuted there.

In 2025, immigration officers arrested Abrego Garcia and sent him to a notorious Salvadoran prison, where he said he suffered from beatings and sleep deprivation.

Later, immigration officials said that Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake, due to an administrative error. He was brought back to the U.S. in June 2025. Upon arriving in the U.S., he was charged with human smuggling.

The allegations were based on bodycam footage from 2022, which showed Tennessee police pulling over Abrego Garcia with several other men inside his SUV.

Prosecutors claimed that Abrego Garcia was a human trafficker, helping immigrants move from Houston to Maryland.

He denied the allegations, and his lawyers argued that the government's criminal case was retaliation after his wrongful deportation received national attention. A judge in the case ultimately dismissed the charges.

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