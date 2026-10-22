Operation of affordable East Side pet clinic changes hands Oct. 27

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San Antonio Animal Care Services is officially transferring operations of its East Side spay and neuter clinic to Spay Neuter Network, a partner organization, on Oct. 27.

The city opened its Denver Heights location last year in an effort to increase pet sterilization numbers and address the stray pet problem in San Antonio.

Spay Neuter Network is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation in Texas. It hopes to expand accessibility to free and affordable pet care in neighborhoods with limited access to veterinary services.

Free spay and neuter program

Free dog and cat sterilization is available through a partnership between Spay Neuter Network and San Antonio Animal Care Services. But only San Antonio residents in qualifying ZIP codes can participate in this program.

Although the clinic opens at 10 a.m., spay/neuter surgery check-in is at 7:00 a.m.

All clients with an appointment are asked to arrive with their pets at 7:00 a.m. Walk-ins are also welcome when space permits after clients with appointments have checked in.

The clinic encourages booking an appointment in advance to secure a spot.

Outdoor and feral cat sterilization

The clinic also helps the community address the stray cat population. People can bring un-owned outdoor and feral cats for sterilization at 9:00 a.m. A minimum of six cats are served on a first-come-first-served basis during open surgery days, but no more than two cats are allowed per person.

For more information, including special programs that may be available for un-owned and feral cat support, click here .

Low-cost vaccines and wellness services

Spay Neuter Network’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation while empowering communities to care responsibly for their dogs and cats.

It offers San Antonio residents affordable vaccination, parasite prevention, Microchip and other basic pet care services on a first-come-first-served basis, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic does not take appointments for this care and limits the number of clients seen per day. To reduce your pet’s wait time, you can print and fill out vaccine forms in advance. Those are available here .

Location & hours

The clinic is located at 1608 South New Braunfels Avenue, Suite 100. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

For more information on Spay Neuter Network’s pricing and a full list of services, go here .