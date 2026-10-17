Service member hospitalized after fall while rappelling from Alamodome rafters

A military service member was hospitalized Saturday evening after falling while rappelling from the Alamodome rafters during a pregame ceremony ahead of UTSA's football game against Navy.

Medical personnel attended to the service member on the field before the individual was taken away in a golf cart. San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington confirmed to Texas Public Radio that one person was transported to a hospital as a Priority 1 patient, a designation generally used for patients requiring immediate medical attention.

Arrington said he did not have additional information about the person's condition.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / San Antonio Report A group of medical personnel and others gathers around a person on the field at the Alamodome on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, after a military service member fell while rappelling from the stadium's rafters ahead of the UTSA-Navy football game.

The incident occurred during pregame activities for UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game, which honors military personnel, veterans and their families.

The game was delayed by approximately 10 minutes following the incident.

Officials have not released the service member's identity, the extent of their injuries or information about what caused the fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The San Antonio Report's Jasper Kenzo Sundeen contributed to this report.