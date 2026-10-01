SwRI and Adelaide University team up to create a quantum radio frequency sensor

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Quantum science is being used to solve radio communication problems. Quantum science is the study of how matter and energy behave at the tiniest scales, where particles can act in ways that don’t follow everyday physics.

Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio is partnering with scientists at Adelaide University in Australia to create a quantum RF sensor, which receives and analyzes electromagnetic signals in the radio frequency spectrum to detect, measure, or track activity, and could replace antennas on a variety of devices, like cell phones, television and radio station transmitters, two-way radios, GPS receivers and more.

In a press release, SwRI engineer, David Brown, said “Quantum RF sensing is an incredible new area of technology.” Brown is part of SwRI’s quantum technology exploration team. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be on the absolute cutting edge of science and explore the application of the most advanced technology of our lifetime.”

Brown, based at the SwRI facility in Warner Robins, Georgia told TPR the technology is unique.

“So, quantum RF sensors take advantage of the very low-level subatomic particle interactions with the radio frequency waves that are around us. So any device that we have, whether it's a wireless router, whether it's our cell phone or Bluetooth devices, they all use radio frequency waves to communicate, and so those waves can be very strong, very high powered. Say, for example, in a radio station, a relatively high-power signal, or they can be very minute, like your Apple Watch, the very small power. The quantum RF sensor is a unique way, a very novel way of sensing the RF environment that allows us to do several things, including very low sensitivity, and pick up very small signals from a long distance. But it takes advantage of how the subatomic particles interact with the RF signals that are being transmitted all around us.”

William Luther / Southwest Research Institute SwRI engineer David A. Brown

Unlike conventional antennas, the quantum radio frequency sensor can not only pick up weak signals from a wide range of frequencies, they would reduce the size of current antennas. The size of current antennas are dependent on the wavelength of the transmission.

Brown said the technology will mean that even very large antennas could be shrunken down.

“Generally, those antennas for those devices could easily be the size of a football field. Very large antenna devices. And so the one of the great things about quantum technology is now I can have a device that easily fits on my desktop,” he said.

The quantum RF receiver would also reduce the number of antennas needed for communication systems.

“I don't need several, maybe 20 different antennas on a mast. ... I can reduce that down to one device and still tune to all of those signals,” Brown said.

Courtesy photo / SwRI SwRI facility in Warner Robins, Georgia where David Brown is based

Adelaide University’s quantum laboratories include a state-of-the-art molecular system that can create advanced quantum materials one atomic layer at a time, like a 3D printer. The equipment transforms raw materials into a Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) supercooled to -452.47 degrees Fahrenheit to activate superconducting properties and an RF wave response.

SwRi and and Adelaide University are exploring the technologies through a new three-year memorandum of understanding signed by both organizations.