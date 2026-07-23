Southwest flight attendant detained by ICE while working, union says

This story was updated with information provided by ICE.

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while at work the agency confirmed.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Lorenzo Thompson was detained at Nashville International Airport July 14. ICE says Thompson was cooperative during the arrest. He will remain in ICE custody during his immigration proceedings.

Thompson came into the U.S. from Jamaica in 2021 with permission to stay for six months, according to ICE.

The news was shared in a statement by the Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents flight attendants at the Dallas-based airline. The circumstances surrounding the detention remain unclear, including where and when it occurred.

"Our priority is, and always will be, standing with and supporting our Members," the union said. "Every Member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this Member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time."

The union added it is in contact with the flight attendant's family, the attorney retained by the member and the union's legal counsel to better understand the circumstances and provide support.

KERA reached out to ICE and Southwest and will update this story with any response.

A spokesperson for ICE told the Dallas Morning News the agency cannot search detainment records by employer.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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