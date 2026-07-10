City of San Antonio launches adoption event to 'empty the shelters'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) is hosting an "Empty the Shelter" event from now through July 26.

The shelter runs near capacity year-round, but the warmer months can really put a strain on the facility on Texas 151, near U.S. 90.

Animals tend to breed more in warmer climates, so sunny San Antonio can have a bigger problem with animal populations than other cities do, according to ACS.

ACS Director Jonathan Gary said for $25 San Antonians can adopt a pet that has been spayed or neutered and has its shots. They also come microchipped with a free lifetime registration.

He said adoptive dog or cat parents should keep their own energy levels in mind while adopting.

"Regardless of what your lifestyle is, we can always find the right pet to fit that lifestyle," he said. "But it's definitely important to consider that when adopting, so that they can be properly aligned. I always try to tell people don't try to pick a pet based off looks."

Check out available pets at Animal Care Services Pet Search.

Gary said the ACS shelter is the largest metro shelter in Texas, and its surrounding campus makes it the largest of its kind in the nation.

"The adoption event aims to save the lives of hundreds of shelter pets through placement and easing overcrowding," according to an ACS news release.

"Empty the Shelters" at San Antonio Animal Care Services:

• July 6-26

• Dog or cat adoptions only

• SAACS is located at 4710 State Hwy 151

• Shelter hours are 1-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 pm on weekends.

The last adoptions of the day occur half an hour before closing to allow for processing. Adoptions at each event are handled on a first come, first served basis.