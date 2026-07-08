Assistant Chief Jesse Salame named acting San Antonio police chief

San Antonio Police Department Assistant Chief Jesus “Jesse” Salame Jr. will serve as acting chief of the department beginning Saturday, following the retirement of Chief William McManus.

City Manager Erik Walsh announced Wednesday that Salame will lead the department on an interim basis while the national search for a permanent police chief continues. Interviews are expected to take place in August, with a final appointment anticipated in September.

Salame has spent more than 26 years with SAPD. He was appointed deputy chief in 2022, serving as chief of staff and overseeing Internal Affairs, the Training Academy, the Public Information Office and Open Records. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2024 and currently oversees the Operations Support Bureau.

“I know Jesse well and he is a strong leader who is well respected within and outside the department,” Walsh said in a statement. “I have full confidence in Jesse leading the police department.”

The appointment comes two days before McManus’ retirement takes effect. In an interview with the San Antonio Report following the announcement of his retirement, McManus said Salame was his choice to succeed him permanently.

“I think we have someone inside who’s qualified in Jesse Salame,” McManus said. When asked what qualities the city’s next police chief should possess, McManus added, “I think every quality that the next chief should possess, Jesse Salame has got them all.”