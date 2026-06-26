Missions offer USA jerseys, concert and fireworks for Fourth of July week

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If you haven't made it out to a San Antonio Missions baseball game this season, now's your chance. The minor league team will be in town for a six-game home stand this coming Fourth of July week.

The series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles comes with plenty of family fun at Nelson Wolff Stadium on U.S. 90 West on the far West Side.

Time is also winding down for fans to see a Missions game at the ballpark, since the farm club of the San Diego Padres will be swinging away at a new ballpark downtown come 2028. Plus, nothing says Fourth of July, quite like baseball, hot dogs, and fireworks.

Tuesday's game is a $2 night, to get in, to eat hot dogs, and to drink draft beer.

On Wednesday, bring your dog dressed in red, white, and blue for Bark in the Park night at the ballpark. And there's a bulldog rescue event.

On Thursday, the Missions play as the Flying Chanclas and it's another $2 night.

On Friday, the first 2,000 fans will receive a 250th Anniversary USA jersey to cheer on the national men's soccer team.

All four games, Tuesday through Friday, offer a first pitch after 7:05 p.m.

On the Fourth of July, there's a pregame hot dog eating contest, a postgame concert by country singer Wade Bowen, and a fireworks finale.

Then on July 5, it's kids' night. The first 250 kids through the gates will get a ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas and can run the bases after the game.

The games on July 4 and July 5 begin at 6:05 p.m.

Get ticket information here: San Antonio Missions Tickets | Missions