Celebrities you might catch during the NBA Finals in San Antonio

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The NBA Finals always attract some celebrities, especially those who support one of the two teams playing for the league's golden championship trophy.

Game 1 of the best of seven series is Wednesday night at 7:30.

The stars will come out at the Frost Bank Center or luxuriate in one of San Antonio's many fine hotels. After all, Cher once praised Hotel Emma as among the finest in the world after a stay there.

Various New York City-based media outlets report famous fans of the Knicks include director Spike Lee, perhaps their biggest fan.

Actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner are fans too, and so is former Dailly Show host Jon Stewart, comedian Chris Rock, hip hopper Bad Bunny, rapper Fat Joe, singer Alicia Keys, actresses Katie Holmes and Drew Barrymore, and actors Liam Neeson and David Duchovny.

Singer Taylor Swift has been spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden too.

Famous Spurs fans based on various San Antonio media accounts include actors Samuel L. Jackson and Tommy Lee Jones, actress and singer Selena Gomez, and actress Eva Longoria.

Also known to root for the silver-and-black are country singer George Strait and actors Danny Trejo and Richard Chavira.

And of course, we have to mention the Catholic Salesian sisters from the West Side's St. John Bosco, who have gone viral on social media, national TV talk segments, and on NPR.

Spurs fan Josh Norman said the sister's prayers and Victor Wembanyama's other-worldly play for the Spurs are both needed to beat the Knicks.

“Any help from any area in San Antonio, man, we’ll take it. But great support, divine intervention. That’s fine. We got aliens. We got God. We’ll take it all.”

Spurs fans will likely have more than one chance to spot a celeb or two because sports pundits are predicting the NBA Finals will be a long series, perhaps taking up to seven games to decide.