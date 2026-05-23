Memorial Day weekend is a Texas sales tax holiday for Energy Star products

Across Texas this Memorial Day weekend, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase some Energy Star-certified products tax-free, including air conditioners, refrigerators, ceiling fans and washing machines.

The sales tax holiday begins Saturday, May 23, and runs through Monday, May 25. It applies to purchases made in person, online, by phone, by mail and by any other means.

According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items, and buyers do not need to provide an exemption certificate.For qualifying items with price caps, charges for services such as delivery, installation and shipping are considered part of the total sales price.

Energy Star is a voluntary labeling program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that sets energy efficiency specifications. Companies that meet those specifications can display the Energy Star logo on their products.

Below are lists of qualifying and non-qualifying products, according to the comptroller's office:

Qualifying products

Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

Ceiling fans

Clothes washers

Dehumidifiers

Dishwashers

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

Examples of non-qualifying products (even if they are Energy Star-labeled):

Attic fans

Beverage chillers

Clothes dryers

Freezers

Heat pumps

Kegerators

Stoves

Water heaters

Wine refrigerators

Additional details about the tax-free weekend can be found on the state comptroller's website.