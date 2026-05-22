Pop-up farmers market in downtown San Antonio pays it forward

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A San Antonio couple runs a small downtown produce market that "pays it forward" to feed others with healthy fruits and vegetables.

Sanda Coyle and Robin Whitson are retired from the broadcasting and grocery industries, respectively, and still do a little consulting work.

But much of the work they do today is really a labor of love.

Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Weston Centre high rise, they set up a small produce market where downtown residents, workers and passersby can buy fresh produce — something hard to find in the heart of downtown.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Sanda Coyle and Robin Whitson help check out customers at the farmer's market on May 12, 2026

And they use any profit from the sales of that produce to buy around 600 pounds of fresh produce each week for the Far West Side's House of Neighborly Service, which prepares healthy meals for those in need. And they use the couple's donated produce to prepare those meals.

Coyle said it's not about making money. The efforts are part of their Love Your Oikos Ministry.

"When you're young, you want to make money. You want to climb the corporate ladder," she said. "We've done that, and now we're at a stage of our lives where it's not about 'buy me, take me, give me, show me,'" she said.

"It's about being able to give back, and this is an easy way to not only, for all intents and purposes, to minister to people here ... but know that what we do helps people who can't feed themselves."

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Annette Martinez shops the pop-up farmer's market on May 12, 2026

She said six years ago, the goal was to help House of Neighborly Service to prepare 8,000 free meals for those in need. This year's goal is 50,000 meals.

Customers of the farmer's market like the healthy eats and knowing the money they spend is going to a good cause.

Annette Martinez works at the Westin Centre.

"I mean it's so great to have this market down here for us. And they're so kind and it's for great cause. And we love it," she said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Honey, jam, and vinegar and oils are also featured at the small farmer's market

Lindsey Tucker, who is a leasing team member for the Westin Center and lives there, said residents like to support the cause and have also to come to consider the farmers market a building amenity.

"For me being a tenant in the building, it's so convenient to pick up produce every week, but then also for the neighborhood and future tenants in the building to be able to have an amenity like this, to offer for other working moms like myself, just saves time. But it's even more special because it's a ministry that serves our community."

Some first-time passersby appeared surprised to see rows of cardboard boxes full of fresh, green produce in the lobby of a glassy high rise among the slick office furniture.

The day Texas Public Radio visited the market the various wares included a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, honey and jam, and vinegars and oils.

