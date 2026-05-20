More rain expected for San Antonio, Memorial Day weekend included

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Storms late Tuesday night dropped some large hail in some spots, spawned winds over 60 miles per hour, and brought some beneficial rains.

The National Weather Service reports golf ball-sized hail was reported near Laughlin Air Force Base at Del Rio and near Enchanted Rock State Park outside Fredericksburg.

Some downed trees were reported in the Kerrville and Center Point areas, where winds were clocked in excess of 60 miles per hour. Some winds above 60 miles per hour were also reported around San Antonio.

According to the CPS Energy website, there were around 3,400 residents without power around 5 a.m. in the Alamo City. By noon, the same website showed around 400 without power.

Rain is expected to return to San Antonio off-and-on through at least Tuesday of next week as the weather pattern remains active.

Some of the best rain chances will be tonight or early Thursday morning. Severe weather tonight or early Thursday morning is expected to remain west of a line from Rock Springs to Uvalde to Carrizo Springs.

Chances of showers this Memorial Day Weekend will range from 40% to 80%.