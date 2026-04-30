San Antonio mayor’s office loses another staff member

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Dr. Jenise Carroll, the second chief of staff for San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in less than a year has departed from her position in the office after about ten months in the role.

The vacancy comes a week after the deputy chief of staff also left the office. Carroll did not respond to a text message requesting comment.

However, an automatic reply to her city email address issued a simple response “I am no longer with the Mayor's office feel free to contact Ms. Laura Atamosa,” who is the mayor’s executive assistant.

Mayor Jones issued a statement through her communications director Andrew Fuentes.

"I’m thankful for Dr. Carroll’s leadership on the team. A superb professional, she brought a focused discipline that helped the office quickly make progress on my priority initiatives. I wish Dr. Carroll only the very best in her next steps. Andrew Fuentes will serve as Acting Chief of Staff."

During the announcement of her hiring last year, a press release said Carroll was bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership into the mayor’s office. She had previously been a member of the Senior Executive Service of the FBI overseeing personnel management. Carroll, like Jones, is a veteran. Carroll served in the Air Force and retired as a colonel.

Carroll is at least the sixth staffer to resign, retire, or be reassigned since Jones took office following her election in June 2025.

Early into her tenure, Jones’ original chief of staff, Jordan Abelson, who was also her campaign director, left after about a month into the term.

Other departures include:

Gary Cooper, a communications staffer in the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Housing Services, who served as Jones’ communications director for about a week before returning to his current role.

Carlos De Leon also served as Jones communications director for a short period of time.

Pat Wallace, deputy chief of staff, announced her retirement last week.

Anna San Miguel, a special assistant in the mayor’s office whose tenure was not immediately clear

The public staff directory for Jones office lists seven staffers currently including Fuentes. Those roles include policy advisor, executive assistant, digital media director, event services, constituent services, and government affairs.