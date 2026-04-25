Large crowd protests in front of the proposed ICE processing facility in southeast San Antonio

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Over 100 protestors gathered in front of a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing facility on Saturday.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert participated in the protest.

“Well, we've seen across the country that when people stand up against the ICE detention centers, it's an important symbol to say that our taxpayer dollars shouldn't be wasted on such inhumane uses,” he told TPR.

“These are warehouses that were not meant for people,” Calvert said.

“They were meant for cargo goods. And we know that it's gonna cost taxpayers an extraordinary amount of money to retrofit these things. The sewer is not there. You have, for every 100 people, you gotta convert that warehouse space for bathrooms that are not there and it's just awful.”

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert (center) holds a protest sign in front the proposed ICE facility on southeast Loop 410 in San Antonio.

Among the protestors was Maeve Ulbert. She said she feels like protestors' voices are being heard.

“I have confidence in the power of the people to prevent this concentration camp from happening here,” Ulbert said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A sign at the gate of a proposed ICE processing facility on southeast Loop 410 in San Antonio. A lone government vehicle sits in the parking lot of the massive facility on April 25th, 2026

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and other local officials have voiced opposition to the detention center. The City Council recently voted to amend the city’s zoning code to prevent detention centers from opening, but it appears that the city’s ability to stop the facility appears limited.

Government officials say they aim to have the facility at 542 S.E. Loop 410 up and running later this year.

The 640,000-square-foot facility would detain up to 1,500 migrants if established.