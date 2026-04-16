© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We’ve been notified of individuals posing as The Source producers and requesting payment for booking. TPR never charges for interviews or appearances. Booking requests can be verified at thesource@tpr.org. Report incidents to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Culturingua Silk Road Community Land Trust awarded $1.5 million

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:39 PM CDT
A map of the Silk Road Community Land Trust
Nadia Mavrakis
/
Culturlingua
A map of the Silk Road Community Land Trust

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Silk Road Community Land Trust was awarded a bond amount of $1.5 million on Thursday by San Antonio City Council. The trust will work with homebuyers to acquire and rehabilitate 10 homes for purchase in Northwest San Antonio.

A community land trust (CLT) is a nonprofit model designed to create long-term affordable homeownership.

In a CLT,  the trust retains ownership of the land and leases it to the homeowner under a ground lease, while the homeowner buys and owns the house itself.

The approval is a step required under Texas law for homes in a community land trust to be appraised using a restricted value tied to resale limits rather than full market value.

Nadia Mavrakis is co-executive director of Culturingua, who will oversee the land trust. She said the approval is a big step for affordable housing in the city.

“It helps stabilize community prices by removing land from the speculative market and will ensure long-term affordability for residents for San Antonio residents for home ownership,” she told TPR.

She says now the job is to educate the public.

 “Our next step is to begin outreach to the broader community about the opportunities that the Silk Road Community Land Trust offers for potential homebuyers and to do workshops to educate the public about what it means to own a community land trust home, what that partnership would look like and also what are the steps it would take to qualify”

The Silk Road Community Land Trust was approved in February and includes the majorities of Districts 7 and 8 and portions of Districts 1 and 6.

During the Thursday meeting The San Antonio City Council unanimously approved a total of $20.7 million in funding for eight affordable housing developments that will preserve and produce 576 homes for San Antonio families.

Awarded developments were selected through a competitive procurement process for affordable housing. The awards demonstrate progress toward the 10-year housing goals outlined in San Antonio’s Strategic Housing Implementation Plan.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton