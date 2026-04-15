Painted Tree Boutiques to shut down across the nation, including in San Antonio

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Nationwide chain Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly announced this week it's immediately closing all of its stores. Local San Antonio vendors who display their wares at the store in San Antonio’s location at the Park North Shopping Center expressed shock on social media.

The stores, which feature local vendors, ended operations on Tuesday. The company said there would be skeleton crews on hand to assist vendors with removing their products.

Instagram.com / Screenshot Instagram post from Painted Tree Boutiques

The parent company sent out emails to more than 60 store locations advising them of the immediate closure, but no explanation as to why they were being shut down.

In addition to the San Antonio store, there are also six locations in Dallas/Ft. Worth, six in the Houston area, and two in Austin.

The company describes itself on their website as “An Etsy marketplace and Pinterest catalog come to life. Painted Tree Boutiques is a retail shopping experience specializing in gifts, home decor, and boutique clothing while empowering thousands of people to live out their entrepreneurial dreams.”

As of Wednesday, the company website made no mention of the closure.