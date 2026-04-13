County looks at funding for San Antonio area charities, marks Fiesta

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Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will consider funding for 22 outside agencies that have the greatest potential to improve the quality of life and have positive outcomes for local residents.

Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday on the second floor of the county courthouse.

There were applications from 243 outside agencies, seeking nearly $10.7 million in county funding. The list was whittled down to 22, with each proposed to receive funding of $25,000 or $50,000

County Manager David Smith's office will execute the final grant agreements with the agencies that include shelter and services for the homeless, the blind, seniors, sexual assault survivors, the mentally ill, at-risk youth, and pregnant teens.

The San Antonio Christian Dental Clinic promises free dental services for low-income residents, and the Animal Defense League plans to offer low-cost spay and neuter services to local pet owners. They are just two of the 22 named organizations.

In other action on Tuesday, commissioners will pass several proclamations to recognize Fiesta San Antonio, which runs from April 16 to April 26, including Night in Old San Antonio, Taste of New Orleans, and the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades.

El Rey Feo LXXVII, Dr. Damaso Andres Oliva Jr., will be recognized as one of the Fiesta Kings during the meeting. He represents the El Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation that serves local students.

Fiesta Cornyation will be recognized for its 75th anniversary as a satire of the Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo.

One proclamation also encourages Fiesta goers to party responsibly and not to drink and drive during the long celebration that attracts millions of visitors, pumps hundreds-of-millions of dollars into the local economy and serves as the chief fundraiser for dozens of charities through ticket sales and food and beverage booths.