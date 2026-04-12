San Antonio home sales see significant growth in March

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San Antonio home sales showed renewed life in March, according to sales figures released by the local board of realtors.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reports home sales were up 10% in March compared to March of 2025. But existing home sales still account for the majority of local sales activity, while new home sales trail behind.

The median home price in the San Antonio market was nearly $317,000 in March, virtually the same price as a year ago.

"Overall, the San Antonio market continues to show balance, with steady pricing and increased sales activity creating opportunities on both sides of the transaction," said Ed Zapata, chair of SABOR.

Homes spent an average of 99 days on the market before being sold last month, up 13% from a year ago. Despite the long stretches on the market, owners are budging very little on price with nearly 93% getting their original asking price.

Sixty-eight percent of all home sales locally fall in the $200,000 to $499,000 price range.

A 9% increase in home rentals in March, compared to the same month of 2025 may indicate some potential homebuyers are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for better affordability or interest rates.

Statewide, home sales in March were up more than 6% than a year ago. And the median home price in Texas last month was $335,000.