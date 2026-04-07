San Antonio recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month

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Local officials said 13 children died as a result of child abuse or neglect in Bexar County last year.

That's well above the five deaths recorded in 2024. Local experts said the more than doubling of deaths is hard to explain, which is why there is much need to raise awareness and focus on prevention.

County commissioners drew attention to the deadly issue at their meeting last week.

State officials report there were 4,800 confirmed cases of child abuse cases across Texas in 2025 and nearly half involved children under the age of 5.

County commissioners approved a proclamation to recognize April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

County Judge Peter Sakai, also a longtime children's court judge, read the proclamation, which noted upcoming awareness events.

"These events will educate the community on the importance of recognizing that we must work together to increase awareness about child abuse and continue to promote the social, emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment." he said.

This past weekend at the courthouse, an annual wreath-laying took place to remember victims and included 13 pairs of small shoes. An additional pair symbolized memorializing any child that may not have been counted.

Outside of injuries, like bruises or burns or bloody underwear, signs of child abuse include a child avoiding touch or demonstrating being fearful of going home. Constant vigilance and withdrawal are other signs.

Life-threatening child abuse should be reported to 911. If an investigation may be warranted, call a state hotline: 800-252-5400.

Local children's advocates include Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA), Child Safe, and the child welfare board.

Letty Hernandez, vice president of recruitment at CASA, said the local Children's Court was busy in 2025 removing children from abusive or neglectful homes.

"There were 1,143 removals and 3,148 children within the DFPS (Department of Family and Protective Services) conservatorship within Bexar County, which unfortunately makes us the highest in the State of Texas," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said everyone has a role in protecting a child from harm. And if they see something, they should pick up the phone and report it.

"If you are the one that makes that call and you are right, you are literally saving a child's life," she said. "And that's what we want our community to do. We want you to get involved. We want you to make those reports if you have any concerns."

Hernandez said other ways the community can help children is to make a donation or volunteer for a children's advocacy organization.