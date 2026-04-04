FDA issues nationwide recall on eye drops — including some sold in San Antonio area stores

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The Food and Drug Administration has issued a national recall for eye drops sold at several San Antonio area stores, including H-E-B. More than 3 million containers are included in the recall due to what the FDA calls a lack of assurance of sterility.

The action is being classified by the FDA as a “Class II Recall,” meaning “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The eye drops are manufactured by K.C. Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and are sold under various names. H-E-B branded products H-E-B A.C. Eye Drops, H-E-B Lubricant Eye Drops, and H‑E‑B Original Eye Drops are included in the recall along with several products sold at Walgreens, CVS and Walmart stores.

More information can be found here.