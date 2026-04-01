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Hail, heavy rain, gusty winds possible north and west of San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:26 PM CDT
The National Weather Service is urging area residents to monitor weather conditions this week, especially residents in the upper sections of the Hill Country
NWS-San Antonio
The National Weather Service is urging area residents to monitor weather conditions this week, especially residents in the upper sections of the Hill Country

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An active weather pattern, including daytime heating, is expected to help build severe thunderstorms to the north and west of San Antonio between Wednesday night and Thursday midday.

Hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds as high as 30 miles per hour cannot be ruled out west and north of a line from near Rocksprings to Kerrville to Burnet, where the threat is described as "slight" by the National Weather Service.

The threat of severe weather is described as "marginal" for areas just west and north of the Alamo City.

San Antonio itself is likely to see thunderstorms and gusty winds during the same period, but forecasters said the best chances for rain would be after sunrise until midday on Thursday, so the morning commute may get a little slick.

Less than half the Alamo City area is expected to see rain before Thursday afternoon.

A cold front on its way to the area is expected to be a bigger rainmaker for San Antonio this Easter weekend. Around half the San Antonio area should see rain on Friday night. And virtually all of San Antonio can expect rain on Saturday.

Cooler temperatures generated by the cold front will not really be felt in the city until Sunday and Monday mornings. Lows will be in the 50s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The Easter Sunday forecast is calling for nearly half of the city to see rain. Residents should stay weather-aware for Easter camping, cookouts, and egg hunts.

Only Friday and Monday will likely be rain-free in the days ahead.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick