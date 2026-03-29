Inaugural Silk Road Festival highlights culture, businesses and global traditions

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The inaugural Silk Road District Festival was held Saturday on San Antonio’s Northwest Side. The free community celebration highlights the culture, businesses and global traditions that define the Silk Road Cultural District that lies to the east of the Medical Center area. The area is included in City Councilwoman Ivalis Meza-Gonzalez’ District 8.

“This is just a reminder that District 8 is really the most diverse district in this community and also the most, most, supportive of, of being an inclusive district and so this Silk Road Festival is over a year in the making, so this is the first festival and it's only gonna get bigger from here,” she told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Items on display at the Silk Road Festival March 28, 2026

San Antonio’s Silk Road Cultural Heritage District was designated in 2024 to recognize the historic and contemporary contributions of communities whose heritage traces across the Silk Road regions—from East and South Asia to the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Attendees at the Silk Road Festival March 28, 2026

Nadia Mavrakis is co-executive director of Culturingua, a community and economic development organization and a co-sponsor of the Silk Road Festival.

“We're so excited about today's event. We have rotating performances from a variety of cultural groups including Chinese Lion Dance Association, Lebanese Dabke Troupe, Filipino cultural groups (and other) countries highlighting their cultural heritage,” said Mavrakis.

“This festival is a celebration of the San Antonio Silk Road Cultural Heritage District, which is one of the newest cultural heritage districts that's been recognized by the city of San Antonio just east of the medical center and celebrates the cultural contributions of the immigrant community from North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia," added Mavrakis.”

Jerry Clayton / TPR Vendor at the inaugural Silk Road Festival March 28, 2026

Performances highlighted both traditional art forms and contemporary cross-cultural collaborations.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Dancers preparing to perform at the Silk Road Festival March 28, 2026

Dancers took center stage at the festival, but the food was a hit too. Ronald Willis sampled a chicken kabob.

“It’s got a tangy, sweet flavor to it. … I can’t really place it but I think it tastes pretty good,” he said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Food being prepared at the Silk Road Festival March 28, 2026

The event was sponsored by the City of San Antonio Economic Development Department, the Office of Historic Preservation, District 8 Councilmember Ivalis Meza-Gonzalez and Culturingua.