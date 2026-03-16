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Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning, and outages as powerful front sweeps through San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:19 AM CDT
Courtesy: CPS Energy.
Courtesy: CPS Energy.

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A powerful cold front sweeping through South-Central Texas is bringing strong winds, dangerous fire conditions and scattered power outages to the San Antonio area overnight Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued both a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning for much of the region. Forecasters say the combination of strong winds, very low humidity and dry vegetation means fires could start easily and spread quickly.

Behind the front, north winds are expected to increase to 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts between 45 and 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds are expected Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning.

Those winds caused scattered outages in San Antonio Sunday evening, according to CPS Energy, which said crews were responding to outages as conditions deteriorated.

Meteorologists warn that even small sparks — from equipment, vehicles or outdoor burning — could quickly ignite fires in these conditions.

The warnings follow unseasonably hot temperatures Sunday afternoon, when parts of South-Central Texas climbed into the mid-90s. The cold front is brought a dramatic shift, as temperatures fell quickly after sunset.

By Monday morning, temperatures in San Antonio are expected to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, with cooler conditions continuing through the day.

CPS Energy is urging residents to secure loose outdoor items and stay clear of any downed power lines, reminding customers to report outages.

Despite the cooler air behind the front, fire danger is expected to remain elevated Monday as dry air and gusty north winds continue across South-Central Texas.

The National Weather Service advises residents to avoid outdoor burning and use caution with any activity that could produce sparks while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve later Monday as winds weaken and humidity slowly increases across the region.

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