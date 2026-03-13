Frost Bank Center warns Spurs fans about road construction

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The San Antonio Spurs are drawing in more fans as they play at the top of their game.

And the team wants fans to know they should leave home a little earlier than usual to get to the Frost Bank Center to catch a game due to highway construction.

The first stage of TxDOT’s I-35 NEX South project is underway. Drivers should also use caution when traveling through active construction areas.

Construction along I-35 from I-410 South to N. Walters St. will continue through July 2026 for the initial phase.

Work zones will be active overnight, beginning at 9 p.m. and concluding at 5 a.m., Mondays through Fridays. But intermittent lane closures may occur to allow for equipment setup and construction activity.

Other construction phases of the project are expected after July and may result in increased traffic delays.

For the latest information, visit the TxDot website or follow TxDOT on X.