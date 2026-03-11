Morgan’s Wonderland opens the world’s first inclusive tower ride

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

WingZ of Wonder is an interactive and accessible tower ride at Morgan’s Wonderland, which is located in San Antonio and considered to be the world's first "ultra-accessible" and fully inclusive theme park.

WingZ of Wonder is a 39 -foot swing-tower that seats 16 people with two seats per "chariot." It gives the rider a chance to control how high they want to go by simply flapping their arms. The ride lasts 90 seconds.

Cat Lorenzo is the park president. She said that WingZ of Wonder gives people with mobility issues a chance to enjoy the ride, even if they can't move their arms.

Jackie Velez / TPR Morgan's Wonderland park president at the world's first inclusive tower attraction WingZ of Wonder.

“So if our friends with disabilities or our friends who are wheelchair users are not able to flap their wings or their arms, their companion or their friend that's sitting beside them or behind them can actually flap their arms, and it will help move the chariot up or down,” said Lorenzo.

Guests using power wheelchairs may prefer to use a manual chair for the ride because of its specific weight capacity of 355 pounds, according to Lorenzo.

Morgan's Wonderland offers a convenient service and will lend a manual wheelchair to guests who use power wheelchairs and want to enjoy Wingz of Wonder.

1 of 3 — People enjoying WingZ of Wonder.jpg People enjoying WingZ of Wonder. Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 3 — Kids flap their arms while riding WingZ of Wonder.jpg Kids flap their arms while riding WingZ of Wonder Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 3 — Children ride on WingZ of Wonder with their arms spread out.jpg Children ride on WingZ of Wonder with their arms spread out Jackie Velez / TPR

Georgia Rakowitz and her 10-year-old granddaughter Sloan Brockman came from La Vernia to ride WingZ of Wonder. Sloan said the ride made her feel like a bird.

Jackie Velez / TPR Girl flaps her arms to control how high she rides WingZ of Wonder at Morgan's Wonderland

“We went so high and we could see the whole park from up there!” she said “We just flapped our wings, and we did not stop, and we just went higher and higher until we couldn't go any higher. And it was so much fun.”

Megan Dugi visited Morgan’s from Stockdale, Texas, for the first time with her three kids. She said her son Matthew needs to carry his chemotherapy backpack with him during the rides.

1 of 3 — IMG_3755.jpg An image of riders on WingZ of Wonder at Morgan's Woderland. Morgan's / Courtesy photo 2 of 3 — IMG_3714.jpg A rider on WingZ of Wonder at Morgan's Woderland. Morgan's / Courtesy photo 3 of 3 — IMG_3724.jpg A rider extends her arms out to help control the interative ride WingZ of Wonder at Morgan's Wonderland. Morgan's / Courtesy photo

“So, he has to have a backpack with a tube that runs to his arm, and so it's nice to be able to ride rides that aren't necessarily, like super fast or sensory related,” said Dugi.

WingZ of Wonder at Morgan's Wonderland is currently open to the public.