Pride San Antonio plans to appoint new board members

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:02 PM CST
San Antonio's rainbow crosswalk when it was installed in 2018
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
San Antonio's rainbow crosswalk when it was installed in 2018

Board members of Pride San Antonio say they plan to appoint new leadership next month.

The move follows backlash over the organization’s decision to join a lawsuit over the rainbow crosswalk in the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

After Pride San Antonio partnered with a conservative legal group that challenged actions taken by the city involving the removal and repainting of the crosswalk, critics lambasted the organization and said the move damaged trust within the LGBTQ+ community.

James Poindexter is secretary of the board of directors at Pride San Antonio.

“We're putting in a transition team that we're going to be working with through 2027 to transition them into positions of leadership," he told TPR.

Leaders of Pride San Antonio say the new board will help to move the organization forward and build trust.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
