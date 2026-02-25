AG Ken Paxton sues more out-of-state providers for allegedly shipping abortion pills to Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing more providers for allegedly shipping abortion medication into Texas.

Paxton's office announced a new suit Tuesday against Aid Access, a nonprofit based in Austria, as well as two medical providers. The office asked a Galveston County judge for a temporary injunction that would prevent the defendants from providing medicine to Texas residents and practicing in the state without a license.

The suit alleges Aid Access's founder, Dutch physician Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and California physician Dr. Remy Coeytaux violated Texas' abortion law by prescribing "abortion-inducing drugs" to Texans and shipping the medications into the state.

KERA reached out to Aid Access for comment and did not receive a response.

Gomperts founded the organization in 2018 to "create social justice and improve the health status and human rights of women who do not have the possibility of accessing local abortion services."

The "abortion pill" refers to two medications – mifepristone and misoprostol – used to end an early pregnancy. Both are part of the most common type of "medication induced" abortion.

In the U.S., 9 in 10 abortions occur within the first trimester, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The World Health Organization said in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, abortions can be safely self-managed outside of a health care facility "in whole or in part." However, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved mifepristone for people less than 10 weeks pregnant.

Texas law requires abortions permitted by narrow exceptions to be performed by a physician licensed in the state. Paxton's complaint said by providing abortion medication to Texas residents through a telehealth structure, Aid Access also violates the state law, which says people may not "mail, transport, deliver, prescribe, or provide an abortion-inducing drug in any manner to or from any person or location" in Texas.

In the complaint, Paxton's office highlights a section on the Aid Access website that says the medications can be sent to "Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin El Paso, or anywhere else in the State of Texas." The organization's home page also includes a testimony from a "woman who had an abortion in Texas."

"This process literally saved my life," the testimony reads. "I could not proceed with this pregnancy due to medical reasons and due to my state's stance on abortion they would have made me see it through. I would not have survived this pregnancy."

In a statement, Paxton said these services can have "devastating consequences for Texas families." The AG's office said a man in Nueces County allegedly used abortion-inducing medications to "secretly poison his girlfriend, resulting in the death of their unborn child."

"Despite tragedies like this, Aid Access continues to market and distribute abortion drugs to Texas residents in open defiance of Texas law," the attorney general's office said in the statement, but did not specify if that case is tied to Aid Access. The case was also cited in a statement Paxton released last month about a similar lawsuit he filed against the Delaware-based organization, Her Safe Harbor, and a nurse practitioner.

In August 2025, Paxton's issued cease-and-desist letters to Coeytaux in connection with his work with Aid Access. Paxton's office also sent letters to two other organizations, including to Her Safe Harbor and Plan C.

"My office will defend the lives of the unborn and relentlessly enforce our state's pro-life laws against Aid Access and other radicals like it," Paxton said.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA's health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .

