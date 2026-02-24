Meet Jett, San Antonio International Airport's fuzzy mascot

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Flying can be stressful for a lot of travelers, but here comes Jett to remind us that flying can be fun and adventurous. He's the new mascot for the San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

“Jett is high-energy, fun, has some dance moves and is already getting hugs from travelers," said Public Relations Manager Tonya Hope, a spokesperson for City of San Antonio Aviation. "He’s the perfect brand ambassador and he’s here to elevate the traveler’s experience at San Antonio International Airport and Stinson Municipal Airport. Jett isn’t shy and loves selfies."

Airport officials said that "for families traveling with children, infrequent flyers or those feeling unsure about the journey ahead, Jett offers reassurance and a familiar, welcoming presence."

Jett also acts to enhance the airport's family-friendly programming, airport officials added.

The little jet's dream is a simple one according to SAT, and that is "connecting San Antonio to the world" and making sure everyone feels "right at home."

Jett is also available to fly out to local events. To book Jett for your upcoming event, please email chynnon.albeck@sanantonio.gov for event details.