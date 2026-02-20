A weekend cold front may be San Antonio's last big winter chill

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

All the long-term spring forecasts for San Antonio call for a warmer than usual season with about the usual amount of rain.

While cold fronts bringing 40s to San Antonio and 30s to the Hill Country are still possible in March, they definitely become rarer.

The first day of spring in the Alamo City is Mar. 20. And San Antonio's last freeze is on Feb. 24, but not this year.

So, a Pacific cold front expected to blow into San Antonio this weekend may be the last gasp of a winter that overall has felt very warm.

The front will arrive on Saturday with wind gusts out of the north up to 25 miles per hour, but it won't really be felt by locals until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wake up temperatures early Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s and the high will only reach into the mid 60s by late afternoon. And Monday will be ideal chamber of commerce weather with a high of 68. The day will start chilly, however, with lows in the lower 40s.

As for the Hill Country, some spots may see early Sunday morning lows in the mid 30s, and low valleys across the region could see a freeze.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be pushing 90 in San Antonio.

The cold front is also expected to aggravate fire prone conditions across the San Antonio area and Hill Country. Gusty winds, combined with low humidity this weekend, will increase the risk of wildfires with any spark.